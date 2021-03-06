Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 6/3/2021

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, June 3 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. Below-average precipitation and dry soil conditions persist in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The updated 2021 upper Basin runoff forecast is 17.9 million acre-feet (MAF), 69% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be in the 22nd driest year in the upper Basin since 1898.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 23:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 799827
    VIRIN: 210603-A-A1408-001
    Filename: DOD_108380507
    Length: 00:36:22
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 

    TAGS

    drought
    Missouri River
    runoff

