Arizona National Guardsmen prepare groceries to be delivered to area residents at a food bank in Nogales, Ariz., June 2, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 13:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799774
|VIRIN:
|210602-Z-AA430-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108379568
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|NOGALES, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG Supports Nogales Food Bank, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
