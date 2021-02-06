Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Supports Nogales Food Bank

    NOGALES, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guardsmen prepare groceries to be delivered to area residents at a food bank in Nogales, Ariz., June 2, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 13:48
    Location: NOGALES, AZ, US 

    This work, AZNG Supports Nogales Food Bank, by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency response
    arizona
    national guard
    food bank
    covid-19
    azcv19

