Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, visits Soldiers of 155th Armor Brigade Combat Team and supporting elements during their National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California, June 2, 2021. Service members from approximately 40 Army and Air Force units are supporting the 155th's rotation. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Spc. Micah Longmire)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 16:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799773
|VIRIN:
|210602-Z-XB515-575
|Filename:
|DOD_108379548
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FT IRWIN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles visits his troops at the start of their exercise at NTC., by SPC micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
