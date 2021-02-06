Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles visits his troops at the start of their exercise at NTC.

    FT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Spc. micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, visits Soldiers of 155th Armor Brigade Combat Team and supporting elements during their National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California, June 2, 2021. Service members from approximately 40 Army and Air Force units are supporting the 155th's rotation. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Spc. Micah Longmire)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799773
    VIRIN: 210602-Z-XB515-575
    Filename: DOD_108379548
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FT IRWIN, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles visits his troops at the start of their exercise at NTC., by SPC micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Mpad
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    102nd Mpad
    155NTC21

