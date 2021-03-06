Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 77 First commemoration Ceremony Honoring the 300 soldiers that died liberating Gourbesville, France

    FRANCE

    06.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Honoring the 300 U.S. Army Soldiers of the 90th Infantry and 82nd Airborne Division who died liberating Gourbesville, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard, talks about the importance and history of these American Heroes June 3, 2021 at the Crossroads Memorial site Normandy, France. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799772
    VIRIN: 210603-A-MC340-580
    Filename: DOD_108379448
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 77 First commemoration Ceremony Honoring the 300 soldiers that died liberating Gourbesville, France, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

