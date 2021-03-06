Honoring the 300 U.S. Army Soldiers of the 90th Infantry and 82nd Airborne Division who died liberating Gourbesville, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard, talks about the importance and history of these American Heroes June 3, 2021 at the Crossroads Memorial site Normandy, France. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799772
|VIRIN:
|210603-A-MC340-580
|Filename:
|DOD_108379448
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 77 First commemoration Ceremony Honoring the 300 soldiers that died liberating Gourbesville, France, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
