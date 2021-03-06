Arizona National Guard Soldiers helped receive, organize, and disseminate grocery donations for distribution to local senior residents at senior centers in Scottsdale, Ariz., June 3, 2021. More than 800 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799769
|VIRIN:
|210603-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108379400
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG supports senior center grocery donation distribution, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT