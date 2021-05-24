Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The Parris Island Marine Band showcases "You Were There" composed by Dr. Onsby Rose on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May 24th, 2021.
    The vocalists are Staff Sgt. Victor Norris and Cpl. Dana Reminsky.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Yamil Casarreal, LCpl Christopher McMurry, and LCpl Randall D. Whiteman)

    Parris Island
    Band

