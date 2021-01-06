“Operation: Dinosaur” Saturday, June 12 from 4-7 p.m

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors will have a unique opportunity to see dinosaurs in the museum’s galleries during “Operation: Dinosaur” on Saturday, June 12 from 4-7 p.m. The museum will close at 8 p.m.



The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force often focuses its events and programs on STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. This time the museum will focus on an area of science it doesn’t often get a chance to explore – paleontology. In addition to learning about the nuts and bolts of aircraft, visitors can learn about the fossils and bones of dinosaurs!



During this free event visitors can see a carnotaurus, raptor, baby raptor, stegosaurus, triceratops and tyrannosaurus rex. These realistic dinosaurs, presented by T.A.G. Art Company, can be as big as 9 ft. tall; they can move, blink, open their mouths and ROAR! Building 2 has been designated a “roar-free” zone for visitors that may have sensory-sensitivity.



Other activities for kids and families to enjoy during the evening include a dinosaur question game, tornado demonstration, youth fossil dig and dinosaur-related giveaways (while supplies last).



In addition, a paleontologist and geologist from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will join the event and share their knowledge of dinosaurs.



The museum simulators are adding prehistoric-themed rides to their line-up to include a movie ride titled “Dino Safari” and a virtual reality ride titled “Dive in Prehistoric Seas VR” (There is a cost per ride).



The Museum Store will remain open until 8 p.m. The Valkyrie Café will remain open until 7:30 p.m. and will add dino nuggets to their menu for this event.



T.A.G. Art Company has asked for help from the museum’s visitors to name the male triceratops. The museum will launch information about naming the dinosaur on their Facebook page on Wednesday, June 2.



For more information on this event, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Operation-Dinosaur/.



Some materials for the program are being provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. (Federal endorsement not implied).



The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.