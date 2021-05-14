Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Profiles in Professionalism: AM1 Christopher Leas

    05.14.2021

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    At age 34, Christopher Leas fulfilled a lifetime goal by joining the Navy Reserve. Over his years before the Navy, he has held multiple and diverse careers. Now with 10 years of Navy Reserve Service and as an Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class, Leas said the Reserve has brought each of his careers into a singular focus as he learned the intricacies of his rate and how the Navy core values aligned with his character.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 11:21
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    USNR
    Profiles in Professionalism

