At age 34, Christopher Leas fulfilled a lifetime goal by joining the Navy Reserve. Over his years before the Navy, he has held multiple and diverse careers. Now with 10 years of Navy Reserve Service and as an Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class, Leas said the Reserve has brought each of his careers into a singular focus as he learned the intricacies of his rate and how the Navy core values aligned with his character.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 11:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|799750
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-IM663-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108379109
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Profiles in Professionalism: AM1 Christopher Leas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT