NATO 2030: NATO is a unique forum for political dialogue (master)

In December 2019, NATO Leaders invited Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to lead a forward-looking reflection process to strengthen NATO's political dimension. The NATO 2030 initiative is bringing together Allied parliamentarians, civil society, public and private sector experts, and young leaders to provide fresh thinking on how to make NATO an even stronger Alliance. The Secretary General will put forward his proposals to NATO Leaders when they meet in Brussels later this year. NATO 2030 is about making sure our Alliance remains ready to face the challenges of the next decade. To keep our nations safe, NATO will continue to adapt. We need to stay a strong military Alliance, become a stronger political Alliance and take a more global approach. This animation is one of three videos highlighting these three themes.



NATO is a unique forum for political dialogue When you hear the word “NATO”, you probably think of the military. And that makes sense. NATO is the most successful military alliance in history. But NATO is much more than that. It’s also a place for political dialogue and debate. It’s the only organisation that brings Europe and North America together around the table every day. We discuss a wide range of issues that concern our shared security, from cyber threats and terrorism, to pandemics and climate change. In a family of 30 nations, we sometimes have our differences. NATO is an essential platform to tackle our differing views and to shape common approaches. But although we may sometimes disagree, we are united in our shared commitment to standing together and protecting each other. When we work, act and speak together, we send a powerful message to the world. And we promote the democratic values on which our Alliance is based. NATO 2030: Securing an uncertain future