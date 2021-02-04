NATO 2030: NATO’s military strength is more important than ever (master)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In December 2019, NATO Leaders invited Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to lead a forward-looking reflection process to strengthen NATO's political dimension. The NATO 2030 initiative is bringing together Allied parliamentarians, civil society, public and private sector experts, and young leaders to provide fresh thinking on how to make NATO an even stronger Alliance. The Secretary General will put forward his proposals to NATO Leaders when they meet in Brussels later this year. NATO 2030 is about making sure our Alliance remains ready to face the challenges of the next decade. To keep our nations safe, NATO will continue to adapt. We need to stay a strong military Alliance, become a stronger political Alliance and take a more global approach. This animation is one of three videos highlighting these three themes.



--TRANSCRIPT--



NATO’s military strength is more important than ever VOICEOVER: The world has changed dramatically since NATO was founded more than 70 years ago, and the pace of change continues to accelerate. We see huge advances in technology, including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, which will change our lives and affect our security. We also see an assertive Russia, cyber and missile threats, and brutal terrorist groups such as ISIS. To keep our almost one billion people safe, NATO must remain a strong military Alliance. So we must continue to invest in the right forces with the right equipment. And to keep our technological edge in a competitive world. To have strong militaries, we also need strong societies. That is why we must boost our resilience. This means robust infrastructure, such as ports and airports, telecommunications, including 5G, and diverse supply lines for fuel, food and medical equipment. In an unpredictable world, our strong militaries protect our democracies, our freedom and our prosperity. Our unwavering commitment that an attack against one of us is an attack against all of us, is a shield that keeps our societies safe and secure. NATO 2030: Securing an uncertain future