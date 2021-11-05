National Guard Soldier is among the world's best long range shooters

Pennsylvania National Guard member Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss competed in
the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C., May 11. She is a member of the National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team, who are selected from all 54 states and territories, and the District of Columbia. Her team took third place in their division, and will go on to represent the National Guard in the Interservice Rifle Championships, against every other U.S. military service, later this month in Quantico, Va. She will also go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa in 2023.
