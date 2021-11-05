Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldier is among the world's best long range shooters

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Pennsylvania National Guard member Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss competed in
    the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C., May 11. She is a member of the National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team, who are selected from all 54 states and territories, and the District of Columbia. Her team took third place in their division, and will go on to represent the National Guard in the Interservice Rifle Championships, against every other U.S. military service, later this month in Quantico, Va. She will also go on to represent the U.S. in the Long Range World Championships in South Africa in 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799735
    VIRIN: 210511-A-TA175-118
    Filename: DOD_108379016
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldier is among the world's best long range shooters, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB

