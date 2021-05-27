Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve Vol 1 - Sgt. Rosy Atristain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Sgt. Rosy Atristain, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Specialist, assigned to the 20th CBRNE Command, explains why she serves in the U.S. Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799733
    VIRIN: 210527-A-FJ565-980
    Filename: DOD_108378989
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve Vol 1 - Sgt. Rosy Atristain, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Specialist

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    GoArmy
    20th CBRNE Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT