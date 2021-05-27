Sgt. Rosy Atristain, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Specialist, assigned to the 20th CBRNE Command, explains why she serves in the U.S. Army.
Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 10:30
Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
This work, Why I Serve Vol 1 - Sgt. Rosy Atristain, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
