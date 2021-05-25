U.S. Army Riggers prepare a pallet for an airdrop at Savannah Air National Guard Base, May 25, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ms. Amber Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799718
|VIRIN:
|210525-D-FY748-237
|Filename:
|DOD_108378773
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army riggers prepare loads for airdrop at Savannah Air National Guard Base, by Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
