    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army riggers prepare loads for airdrop at Savannah Air National Guard Base

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Amber Williams 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Riggers prepare a pallet for an airdrop at Savannah Air National Guard Base, May 25, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ms. Amber Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799718
    VIRIN: 210525-D-FY748-237
    Filename: DOD_108378773
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army riggers prepare loads for airdrop at Savannah Air National Guard Base, by Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    savannah
    rigger

