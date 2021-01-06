Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen, Commander 424th Air Base Squadron, last flight in Belgium

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.01.2021

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters spray water on the plane used by Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen, Commander 424th Air Base Squadron, for his last flight in Belgium, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 1, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier). The "Fini" flight is a military aviation tradition, which marks a pilot’s retirement from the Air Force. Upon completion of the "Fini" flight, it is tradition to spray down or douse the pilot in water and a bottle of champagne upon leaving the aircraft.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 08:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799713
    VIRIN: 210601-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_108378743
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    USAF
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogerther

