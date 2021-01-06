Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen, Commander 424th Air Base Squadron, last flight in Belgium

U.S. Air Force Firefighters spray water on the plane used by Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen, Commander 424th Air Base Squadron, for his last flight in Belgium, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 1, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier). The "Fini" flight is a military aviation tradition, which marks a pilot’s retirement from the Air Force. Upon completion of the "Fini" flight, it is tradition to spray down or douse the pilot in water and a bottle of champagne upon leaving the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 08:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799713
|VIRIN:
|210601-A-HZ738-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108378743
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
