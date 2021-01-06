Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen, Commander 424th Air Base Squadron, last flight in Belgium

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799713" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Firefighters spray water on the plane used by Lt. Col. Steven A. Schnoebelen, Commander 424th Air Base Squadron, for his last flight in Belgium, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 1, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier). The "Fini" flight is a military aviation tradition, which marks a pilot’s retirement from the Air Force. Upon completion of the "Fini" flight, it is tradition to spray down or douse the pilot in water and a bottle of champagne upon leaving the aircraft.