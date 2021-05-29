MARFOREUR/AF Commander supports German wreath laying ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799702" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, Marine Forces Europe and Africa commander, and Brig. Gen. Poduz, German Army, participate in a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the German service members killed during World War I, during an event at the German cemetery near Belleau, France, May 29, 2021. U.S. Marines are in France to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood during a Memorial Day service at the local American cemeteries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robin Lewis)