MARFOREUR/AF Commander supports German wreath laying ceremony

Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, Marine Forces Europe and Africa commander, and Brig. Gen. Poduz, German Army, participate in a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the German service members killed during World War I, during an event at the German cemetery near Belleau, France, May 29, 2021. U.S. Marines are in France to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood during a Memorial Day service at the local American cemeteries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robin Lewis)
|05.29.2021
|06.03.2021 06:08
|B-Roll
|799702
|210529-M-FX541-1001
|DOD_108378595
|00:02:31
|BELLEAU, FR
|0
|0
