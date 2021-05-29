Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFOREUR/AF Commander supports German wreath laying ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.29.2021

    Video by Cpl. Robin Lewis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, Marine Forces Europe and Africa commander, and Brig. Gen. Poduz, German Army, participate in a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the German service members killed during World War I, during an event at the German cemetery near Belleau, France, May 29, 2021. U.S. Marines are in France to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood during a Memorial Day service at the local American cemeteries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robin Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799702
    VIRIN: 210529-M-FX541-1001
    Filename: DOD_108378595
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: BELLEAU, FR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFOREUR/AF Commander supports German wreath laying ceremony, by Cpl Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wreath laying
    Belleau Wood
    German Army
    MARFOREUR/AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT