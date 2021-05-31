B-roll: U.S. and French forces coordinate in mass casualty exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Task Force Iron Grey members participated with our French partners in a large mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, 31 March, 2021. The U.S. medics responded to a simulated vehicle rollover that ended with aerial evacuations from a French Puma helicopter and their crew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)