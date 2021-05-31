B-roll: U.S. and French forces coordinate in mass casualty exercise

U.S. Army Task Force Iron Grey members participated with our French partners in a large mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, 31 March, 2021. The U.S. medics responded to a simulated vehicle rollover that ended with aerial evacuations from a French Puma helicopter and their crew. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 04:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799695
|VIRIN:
|210531-F-FN125-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108378472
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
