    Broll: Medevac exercise with French forces

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    05.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Members of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct a combined medical evacuation exercise with French Allies on Chabelley Airfield, May 31, 2021. The exercise helped streamline patient transport operations with partner forces from Chabelley Airfield to Camp Lemonnier. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799694
    VIRIN: 210601-F-BY642-7001
    Filename: DOD_108378466
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: Medevac exercise with French forces, by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    medical evacuation
    1CTCS
    medic
    infantry
    Chabelley Airfield

