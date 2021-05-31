Members of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct a combined medical evacuation exercise with French Allies on Chabelley Airfield, May 31, 2021. The exercise helped streamline patient transport operations with partner forces from Chabelley Airfield to Camp Lemonnier. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 04:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799694
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-BY642-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108378466
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll: Medevac exercise with French forces, by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
