India Company - Motivational Run

FORWARD....MARCH!



New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 2, 2021. Following graduation on June 3, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)