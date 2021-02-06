FORWARD....MARCH!
New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 2, 2021. Following graduation on June 3, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 20:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799677
|VIRIN:
|210602-M-CI314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108378003
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company - Motivational Run, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT