    America's First Corps Relinquishment of Command

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Pfc. Jailene Bautista 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Lt. Gen. Randy A. George, outgoing commanding general of America's First Corps, relinquishes his command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on June 2, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799672
    VIRIN: 210602-A-QD764-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108377964
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's First Corps Relinquishment of Command, by PFC Jailene Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    I CORPS
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

