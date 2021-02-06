America's First Corps Relinquishment of Command

Lt. Gen. Randy A. George, outgoing commanding general of America's First Corps, relinquishes his command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on June 2, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 20:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799672
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-QD764-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108377964
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|WA, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
identified by DVIDS
