    Military Working Dog

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jenna Bonorden describes the job of a military working dog handler at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., May 27, 2021. Military working dogs can detect minute traces of explosives or drugs and alert handlers of their presence.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 20:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799666
    VIRIN: 210527-M-GQ269-1001
    Filename: DOD_108377876
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    This work, Military Working Dog, by LCpl Carlos Kealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Yuma
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma

