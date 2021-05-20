Faces Of Space Spc4 Candy Bais

Delta 8, Spc4 Candy Bais details her hard work and struggles that have lead her to her role as a Mission Planner in the Space Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 17:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|799660
|VIRIN:
|200522-F-TT318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108377567
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
