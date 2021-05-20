Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces Of Space Spc4 Candy Bais

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Delta 8, Spc4 Candy Bais details her hard work and struggles that have lead her to her role as a Mission Planner in the Space Force.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 17:44
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    GPS
    Space Force
    Delta 8
    Mission Planner

