Introduction video for Pershing Strike, the named operation for Mobilization Exercise III held June 25, 2021 to Aug. 5, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 15:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799647
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-FK859-647
|Filename:
|DOD_108377321
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pershing Strike Intro, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
