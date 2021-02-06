Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Introduction video for Pershing Strike, the named operation for Mobilization Exercise III held June 25, 2021 to Aug. 5, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799647
    VIRIN: 210602-A-FK859-647
    Filename: DOD_108377321
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pershing Strike Intro, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    USARC
    Fort McCoy
    MOBEX
    Pershing Strike
    MOBEX III

