The Human Performance Program enables the 820th Base Defense Group to remain healthy and physically fit for whatever tasks they may face.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799642
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108377248
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Human Performance Program, by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT