    Rail Gunners conduct HIRAIN LFX in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    06.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria - U.S. Army Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire exercise as part of a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) exercise at Novo Selo Training Range, Bulgaria, June 1, 2021. The exercise, the first of its kind in Bulgaria, demonstrated the unit's ability to rapidly deploy long-range precision fires and return to their point of origin within 24 hours. The LFX was in support of both the Fires Shock series of exercise and Saber Guardian 21. Saber Guardian 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799637
    VIRIN: 210601-A-OE370-983
    Filename: DOD_108377167
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rail Gunners conduct HIRAIN LFX in Bulgaria, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    RailGunners
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    FiresShock

