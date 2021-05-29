Airmen from Team Seymour joined with the local community to plant over 5,000 flags on headstones.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799605
|VIRIN:
|210529-F-HV022-932
|Filename:
|DOD_108376930
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Memorial Day, by SSgt Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
