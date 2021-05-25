Footage of KC-10 exterior and interior at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799597
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-SK304-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_108376781
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-10 Extender Exterior and Interior, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT