    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-10 Extender Exterior and Interior

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of KC-10 exterior and interior at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799597
    VIRIN: 210525-F-SK304-1100
    Filename: DOD_108376781
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender Exterior and Interior, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    KC-10 Extender

    TAGS

    9th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Squadron

