A B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, take off out of Morón Air Base, Spain, May 31, 2021. During the single-day mission, Allied Sky, three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers along with 93 other allied aircraft flew over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)
This work, B-52H Stratofortress flies over 30 Allied countries in Allied Sky, by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
