    Press conference by NATO Secretary General following the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence - Q&A

    BELGIUM

    06.02.2021

    Press conference by NATO Secretary General following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Defence Ministers’ session via videoconference.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 10:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 799577
    VIRIN: 210601-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108376660
    Length: 00:18:42
    Location: BE

    Summit
    Ministers of Defence
    Stoltenberg
    #NATO2030

