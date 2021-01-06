Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Capt. Shane Ellis 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In this testimonial video, Master Sgt. John Wittchow, 315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shares his experiences with dealing with emotional stress and encourages everyone to talk to others and seek help.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 10:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799576
    VIRIN: 210601-F-VS938-1001
    Filename: DOD_108376656
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency Testimonial, by Capt. Shane Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Emotional Stress
    Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Resilient

