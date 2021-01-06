In this testimonial video, Master Sgt. John Wittchow, 315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shares his experiences with dealing with emotional stress and encourages everyone to talk to others and seek help.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 10:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|799576
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-VS938-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108376656
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resiliency Testimonial, by Capt. Shane Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
