Aircraft from multiple NATO nations participated in planned intercepts of a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, May 31, 2021. During the single-day mission, Allied Sky, three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers along with 93 other allied aircraft flew over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 04:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799532
|VIRIN:
|210531-F-SC126-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_108376299
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|MORóN, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Allied Sky, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
