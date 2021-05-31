Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allied Sky

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORóN, SPAIN

    05.31.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Aircraft from multiple NATO nations participated in planned intercepts of a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, May 31, 2021. During the single-day mission, Allied Sky, three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers along with 93 other allied aircraft flew over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 04:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799532
    VIRIN: 210531-F-SC126-8002
    Filename: DOD_108376299
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: MORóN, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allied Sky, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT