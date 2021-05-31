100th ARW Refuels B-52 during Operation Allied Sky

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, May 31, 2021. During the single-day mission, Allied Sky, three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers along with 93 other allied aircraft flew over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America.