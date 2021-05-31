Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Refuels B-52 during Operation Allied Sky

    MORóN, SPAIN

    05.31.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 21-3, May 31, 2021. During the single-day mission, Allied Sky, three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers along with 93 other allied aircraft flew over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 04:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799531
    VIRIN: 210531-F-SC126-8001
    Filename: DOD_108376291
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MORóN, ES

