210530-A-UN662-1001 ARABIAN GULF (May 30, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 perform a live-fire exercise and a casualty evacuation exercise in the Arabian Gulf, May 30. HSC 26 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799526
|VIRIN:
|210530-A-UN662-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108376201
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CASEVAC B-Roll, by SGT Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
