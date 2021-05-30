Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASEVAC B-Roll

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210530-A-UN662-1001 ARABIAN GULF (May 30, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 perform a live-fire exercise and a casualty evacuation exercise in the Arabian Gulf, May 30.  HSC 26 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 03:42
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    This work, CASEVAC B-Roll, by SGT Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

