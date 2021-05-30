CASEVAC B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210530-A-UN662-1001 ARABIAN GULF (May 30, 2021) - Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 perform a live-fire exercise and a casualty evacuation exercise in the Arabian Gulf, May 30. HSC 26 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)