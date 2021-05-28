Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May, 2021. Recruits completed the 54-hour event to earn the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 03:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Delta Company Crucible, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    MCRDSD

