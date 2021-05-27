UUV B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210527-A-UN662-1220 ARABIAN GULF (May 27, 2021) - Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 deploy an unmanned underwater vehicle (UVV) from a Mark VI patrol boat during UUV training in the Arabian Gulf, May 27. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet's lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799522
    VIRIN: 210527-A-UN662-1220
    Filename: DOD_108376067
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    UUV
    CTF
    Mark VI

