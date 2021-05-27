210527-A-UN662-1220 ARABIAN GULF (May 27, 2021) - Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 deploy an unmanned underwater vehicle (UVV) from a Mark VI patrol boat during UUV training in the Arabian Gulf, May 27. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet's lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799522
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-UN662-1220
|Filename:
|DOD_108376067
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UUV B-Roll, by SGT Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
