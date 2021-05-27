UUV B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799522" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210527-A-UN662-1220 ARABIAN GULF (May 27, 2021) - Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 deploy an unmanned underwater vehicle (UVV) from a Mark VI patrol boat during UUV training in the Arabian Gulf, May 27. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet's lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)