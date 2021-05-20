A Pacific Spotlight video highlighting Yokota Senior Katherine Codiamat and her experience as a high school senior during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force Video/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 02:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|799521
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-CC655-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108376061
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Katherine Codiamat Yokota Senior Feature, by SSgt Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
