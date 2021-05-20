Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Katherine Codiamat Yokota Senior Feature

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller 

    AFN Tokyo

    A Pacific Spotlight video highlighting Yokota Senior Katherine Codiamat and her experience as a high school senior during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force Video/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 02:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 799521
    VIRIN: 210520-F-CC655-001
    Filename: DOD_108376061
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    This work, Katherine Codiamat Yokota Senior Feature, by SSgt Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dodea
    pacific spotlight
    Katherine Codiamat

