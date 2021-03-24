Commando Medics

U.S. service members from 320th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron (SOSS), 21st Special Operations Squadron (SOS), and the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO) participate in Exercise Gryphon Ox 21-1, March 24, 2021, on Okinawa, Japan. During the exercise, para-rescue personnel from the 320th STS and medical personnel from the 353rd SOSS were transported by the 21st SOS via CV-22 to recover and treat a simulated plane crash casualty in the open ocean at night before transferring the casualty to care at the USNHO. This exercise included the first-ever landing of a CV-22 at the USNHO and provided a proof of concept for a real-world contingency plan, showing our partners in the region our capabilities for support in case of natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 23:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
