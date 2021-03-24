Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commando Medics

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members from 320th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron (SOSS), 21st Special Operations Squadron (SOS), and the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO) participate in Exercise Gryphon Ox 21-1, March 24, 2021, on Okinawa, Japan. During the exercise, para-rescue personnel from the 320th STS and medical personnel from the 353rd SOSS were transported by the 21st SOS via CV-22 to recover and treat a simulated plane crash casualty in the open ocean at night before transferring the casualty to care at the USNHO. This exercise included the first-ever landing of a CV-22 at the USNHO and provided a proof of concept for a real-world contingency plan, showing our partners in the region our capabilities for support in case of natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 23:14
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, Commando Medics, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    Commandos
    Medics
    353rd SOG
    USHNO

