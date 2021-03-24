Commando Medics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799510" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members from 320th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron (SOSS), 21st Special Operations Squadron (SOS), and the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO) participate in Exercise Gryphon Ox 21-1, March 24, 2021, on Okinawa, Japan. During the exercise, para-rescue personnel from the 320th STS and medical personnel from the 353rd SOSS were transported by the 21st SOS via CV-22 to recover and treat a simulated plane crash casualty in the open ocean at night before transferring the casualty to care at the USNHO. This exercise included the first-ever landing of a CV-22 at the USNHO and provided a proof of concept for a real-world contingency plan, showing our partners in the region our capabilities for support in case of natural disasters or emergencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)