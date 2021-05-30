Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Air National Guard rescues two men after airplane crash on Mount Hawkins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Pararescue personnel with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing rescued a pilot and passenger from an aircraft crash near Mount Hawkins in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, May 31, 2021. The rescue was coordinated by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, and was a combined effort between one of the 210th Rescue Squadron’s HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, an HC-130J Combat King II of the 211th Rescue Squadron, and 212th Rescue Squadron pararescue personnel aboard each aircraft. The National Park Service also collaborated with the AK RCC in a coordinated effort to rescue the stranded personnel. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799505
    VIRIN: 210530-Z-A3507-1006
    Filename: DOD_108375770
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard rescues two men after airplane crash on Mount Hawkins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Air National Guard rescues two men after airplane crash on Mount Hawkins

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pararescue
    military
    Alaska Air National Guard
    212th rescue squadron
    AKNG
    212th RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT