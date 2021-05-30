Alaska Air National Guard rescues two men after airplane crash on Mount Hawkins

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799505" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pararescue personnel with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing rescued a pilot and passenger from an aircraft crash near Mount Hawkins in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, May 31, 2021. The rescue was coordinated by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, and was a combined effort between one of the 210th Rescue Squadron’s HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, an HC-130J Combat King II of the 211th Rescue Squadron, and 212th Rescue Squadron pararescue personnel aboard each aircraft. The National Park Service also collaborated with the AK RCC in a coordinated effort to rescue the stranded personnel. (Courtesy photo)