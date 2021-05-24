Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland AFB Retiree Appreciation Week

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Retiree Activities Office (RAO) and members of Team Kirtland hosted an event in appreciation for all military retirees and their families in various locations throughout Kirtland, AFB (KAFB) from May 24-28, 2021. The events included free dining, free bowling, ceramics, free theater movie showing, an information fair, and ended with a golf tournament.

    This work, Kirtland AFB Retiree Appreciation Week, by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Retiree
    Kirtland AFB
    RAO
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Activities Office

