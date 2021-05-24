Kirtland AFB Retiree Appreciation Week

The Retiree Activities Office (RAO) and members of Team Kirtland hosted an event in appreciation for all military retirees and their families in various locations throughout Kirtland, AFB (KAFB) from May 24-28, 2021. The events included free dining, free bowling, ceramics, free theater movie showing, an information fair, and ended with a golf tournament.
