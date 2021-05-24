Kirtland AFB Retiree Appreciation Week

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Retiree Activities Office (RAO) and members of Team Kirtland hosted an event in appreciation for all military retirees and their families in various locations throughout Kirtland, AFB (KAFB) from May 24-28, 2021. The events included free dining, free bowling, ceramics, free theater movie showing, an information fair, and ended with a golf tournament.