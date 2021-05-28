Kearsarge Dedicates Airfield

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799499" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210528-N-IK871-5001 NORFOLK (May 28, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) holds an airfield dedication ceremony in honor of Alma J. Powell May 28, 2021. Alma Powell, Kearsarge’s ship sponsor, is a military spouse, a civic leader and civil rights activist, who has advocated for women, children and minorities for more than four decades and has helped tens of thousands of disadvantaged people around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nick Boris)