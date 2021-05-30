video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799496" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa senior leadership, French and German military senior leaders, American Battle Monuments Commission members, and other guests participated in the Memorial Day ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, May 30, 2021. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, 5th Marine Regiment, 6th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division band, U.S. Soldiers from the Army 26th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Division representatives, German and French service members, and local officials participated in the ceremony. This was the first time since the battle over a century ago that U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, French, and German service members were all present for the ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robin Lewis)