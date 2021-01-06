Pfc. Joe Díaz, a combat medic of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard explains his experience working on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799487
|VIRIN:
|210601-Z-KB014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108375450
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Vaccinates his Grandma, by SPC Hassani Ribera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
