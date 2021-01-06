Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Vaccinates his Grandma

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO

    06.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Pfc. Joe Díaz, a combat medic of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard explains his experience working on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 16:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799487
    VIRIN: 210601-Z-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_108375450
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Vaccinates his Grandma, by SPC Hassani Ribera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Army National Guard

