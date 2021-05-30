Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki and Sgt. Yamil Casarreal

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    This Memorial Day may we remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and the legacies they each left behind.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799458
    VIRIN: 210530-M-MO236-0002
    Filename: DOD_108374991
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy, by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki and Sgt Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    Marine
    service
    MCRD Parris Island
    Memorial Day
    sacrifice
    Marine Corps

