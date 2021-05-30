This Memorial Day may we remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and the legacies they each left behind.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799458
|VIRIN:
|210530-M-MO236-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108374991
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy, by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki and Sgt Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
