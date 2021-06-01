Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    01.06.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Defence Ministers’ session via videoconference.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799456
    VIRIN: 210601-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108374920
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Summit
    Ministers of Defence
    Stoltenberg
    #NATO2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT