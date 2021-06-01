Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence
BELGIUM
01.06.2021
Courtesy Video
Meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Defence Ministers’ session via videoconference.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799456
|VIRIN:
|210601-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108374920
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence
LEAVE A COMMENT