    2021 Pride Month

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Gregory Hand 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center leadership talk about the importance of Pride Month and encourage everyone to learn more about the month and it's importance to embracing diversity.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799455
    VIRIN: 210601-F-RT714-001
    Filename: DOD_108374918
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, 2021 Pride Month, by Gregory Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFIMSC

