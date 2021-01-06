Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center leadership talk about the importance of Pride Month and encourage everyone to learn more about the month and it's importance to embracing diversity.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799455
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-RT714-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108374918
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Pride Month, by Gregory Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
