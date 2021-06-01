Press conference by NATO Secretary General following the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs - Q/A
BELGIUM
01.06.2021
Courtesy Video
Press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Affairs Ministers’ session via video-conference
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799454
|VIRIN:
|210601-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108374896
|Length:
|00:07:50
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Press conference by NATO Secretary General following the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs - Q/A
LEAVE A COMMENT