National Guard Soldier is among the world's best long range shooters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799449" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, with the National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team, who are selected from all 54 states and territories, competes in the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C., May 11. Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, with the Pennsylvania National Guard, took third place in her team division. She will go on to represent the U.S. in the the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.