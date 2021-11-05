National Guard Soldier is among the world's best long range shooters

Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, with the National Guard's All Guard marksmanship team, who are selected from all 54 states and territories, competes in the East Coast Full Bore Championships at Camp Butner, N.C., May 11. Staff Sgt. Amanda Elsenboss, with the Pennsylvania National Guard, took third place in her team division. She will go on to represent the U.S. in the the Long Range World Championships in South Africa.
