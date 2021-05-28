Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy (Short-form)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki and Sgt. Yamil Casarreal

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    This Memorial Day may you remember those who have given he ultimate sacrifice and the legacies they left behind.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Yamil Casarreal and Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 13:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799443
    VIRIN: 210530-M-MO236-0002
    Filename: DOD_108374707
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    TAGS

    parris island
    legacy
    memorial day
    marine corps
    mcrdpi

