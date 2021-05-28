Mental Health Awareness: Self-Referral

Col Gentile tells his story on how seeking assistance from the Mental Health Clinic has helped him through some difficult times in his life. He also discusses how self-referring and seeking help had No negative effect on his career.
|05.28.2021
|06.01.2021 12:26
|Package
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
