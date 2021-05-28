Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Awareness: Self-Referral

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Thomas Meneguin 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Col Gentile tells his story on how seeking assistance from the Mental Health Clinic has helped him through some difficult times in his life. He also discusses how self-referring and seeking help had No negative effect on his career.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 12:26
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air University
    Chaplains Corps
    42d ABW
    42d Medical Group

