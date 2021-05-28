Mental Health Awareness: Self-Referral

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799439" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col Gentile tells his story on how seeking assistance from the Mental Health Clinic has helped him through some difficult times in his life. He also discusses how self-referring and seeking help had No negative effect on his career.