Memorial Day flight Bomber Task Force Europe 2021

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout NATO countries in support of Bomber Task Force, May 31, 2021. The Department of Defense’s ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799427
|VIRIN:
|210531-F-ZW188-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108374538
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
