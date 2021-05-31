Memorial Day flight Bomber Task Force Europe 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted operations throughout NATO countries in support of Bomber Task Force, May 31, 2021. The Department of Defense’s ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred)