A package of Broll collected from the JAPPD conducted by several multinational NATO allies in Cincu, Romania, June 1, 2021. The JAPPD was part of Steadfast Defender 21, an associated exercise with DEFENDER-Europe 21.
DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799424
|VIRIN:
|210601-A-PF227-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108374480
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CINCU, RO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Steadfast Defender 21 Joint Allied Power Demonstration Broll Package, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS
