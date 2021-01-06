Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steadfast Defender 21 Joint Allied Power Demonstration Broll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CINCU, ROMANIA

    06.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    A package of Broll collected from the JAPPD conducted by several multinational NATO allies in Cincu, Romania, June 1, 2021. The JAPPD was part of Steadfast Defender 21, an associated exercise with DEFENDER-Europe 21.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 30,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799424
    VIRIN: 210601-A-PF227-0001
    Filename: DOD_108374480
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CINCU, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steadfast Defender 21 Joint Allied Power Demonstration Broll Package, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SteadfastDefender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT